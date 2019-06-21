Femi Adebayo Throwback Photo At His Friend’s Birthday Party

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo shares epic throwback photo at a friends birthday and he revealed that he was a party dog back then.

Femi Adebayo said he was a fan of parties as he can been spotted smiling in the picture.

The actor who was the special adviser on entertainment to the former Governor of Kwara State is asking his fans to point him out in the throwback picture.

He wrote:

Spot me … those days, I love parties My friends birthday

Femi Adebayo
