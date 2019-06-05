Femi Gbaja has never been convicted for any crime in the United States, Nigeria or any other country



Aspiring Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) says he will sue the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), for defamation of character.

This was made known by the Director General of the Femi Gbajabiamila /Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) during a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The CUPP leadership had made criminal allegations against Gbajabiamila, which his camp is saying are untrue.

They said Gbajabiamila has neither been convicted nor has been served any court document, which means that he stands eligible to participate in the election on June 11 at the House of Reps, regardless of the campaign of calumny.

Jubril said “a reoccurring fabrication of false accusations and outright lies against the person of the Leader House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.”

“For the benefit of doubt, we wish to once again state emphatically that Femi Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in the United States of America, Nigeria or any other country around the world for that matter.

“He has never been accused of corruption and has no corruption case hanging on his neck in Nigeria or anywhere around the world.

“He has not committed perjury and has never committed perjury in Nigeria or any country of the world.

“He was eligible to contest in all previous elections he won and indeed eligible and qualified to contest for the office of Speaker House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly,” he said

He also revealed that the Majority leader at the Green Chambers had also responded to the allegations and provided clarifications and set records straight that the allegations had been tested and struck out in our court of law, several occasions.

The State Bar of Georgia has also written and categorically stated that there is no criminal conviction in the matter relating to Gbajabiamila, who is presently an active member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia, Jubril said.

“However, he has now instructed his lawyers to take every necessary legal step against all those involved, their three Parliamentary conspirators and sponsors to seek redress and sue for defamation with immediate effect.

“Indeed Gbajabiamila on his own has put this matter out there in the public domain in the biography titled fearless written by Wale Okediran, a former colleague six years ago.

“Whatever they choose to do, and however, Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Majority Leader, Rep. Idris Wase (APC- Plateau) will be on the floor on the 11th live and direct to be elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

“They are to take over from Speaker Dogara, who ceases to be Speaker from Thursday, June 6, 2019, after our valedictory session,” he said.

He also reveals that the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies have been notified to get to the bottom of the matter and take all necessary action against CUPP and the sponsors.