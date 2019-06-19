Femi Kuti to perform at the African Cup of Nations opening ceremony on Friday

Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer, will alongside Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré, Egyptian and Ivorian stars, perform at the African Cup of Nations opening ceremony on Friday.

The three African music icons will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

The son of late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti will sing the song in English, Hakim in Arabic and Gnahore in French.

This was made known by the African Football Community in a tweet via its  official handle: “The AFCON Organizing Committee has chosen three international singers to perform the #AFCON2019 official song in the opening ceremony :
1️⃣ 🇪🇬 “Hakim” (Arabic)
2️⃣ 🇳🇬 “Femi Kuti” (English)
3️⃣ 🇨🇮 “Dobet Gnahoré” (French)
#AFC
