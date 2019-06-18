Femi Otedola, Do You Go To Work? Instagram Follower Asks Billionaire Businessman

Oil Magnate and billionaire, Femi Otedola has taken his time to lecture an Instagram user who queried whether he goes to work, on the ways of an entrepreneur.

The lecture was initiated when the CEO of Forte Oil took to his Instagram to announce that the beginning of his 6 weeks summer vacation in London.

The Instagram user identified as fabofalltrade questioned the billionaire. He wrote:

Always on vacation sir do you even go to work?

To the amazement of all, Femi Otedola replied him and told him he doesn’t need to be at work physically before his organisation functions effectively.

He wrote: