FG directs the immediate implementation of the teaching of history in Nigerian pry and secondary schools

The Federal Government has directed the immediate implementation of the teaching of history as a standalone subject in all primary and secondary schools across the country.

This should take effect from the next academic calendar, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Mr. Sonny Echono disclosed in Abuja on Friday.

The directive according to Echono has already been given and it is automatic that all the schools should implement simultaneously.

“By the next academic calendar, history will be taught as a standalone subject.

“It is with immediate implementation. So, definitely for the next academic year everybody will fall in line because we already articulated the curriculum and the examination should be done along those lines,” he said

 

 
