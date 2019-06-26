FG is using technology and tracking to curtail kidnapping – Osinbajo



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given assurance that the country will definitely overcome the challenges posed by kidnappings.

According to the VP, the Federal Government working alongside the State Governments to end the scourge of kidnappings.

Osinbajo said this during a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community in New York.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson of the Vice President’s spokesman, during a chat with reporters in the U.S on Wednesday said he is aware of the reactions of some Nigerians including a faction of Afenifere to his comment.

According to him, “a closer reading of what the VP said would have avoided some of the wrong interpretations we have heard.”

According to him “The VP made clear that indeed the kidnappings going on where they do, are a concern to the government.

“Besides that he added that the FG is using technology and tracking to curtail the situation.

“Prof Osinbajo explained that the kidnappers are engaged in criminal conduct and with consequences enforced for such economic crimes, the kidnappers would stop.

“Finally, the VP assured Nigerians both home and abroad that the FG is on top of the situation and that the problem of kidnapping is not unsurmountable. He said the problem is not as massive that it cannot be solved and the FG working with the States would solve it soon and make life more secure and comfortable for Nigeria.”

“Trying to latch on an inaccurate headline to attack the Vice President is not very useful, it only distorts and distracts from the work and our country needs all hands on deck to sort out our issues” he added.