FG moves to end toturing of suspects in custody of security personnel

The Federal Government, has said that it has moved against the torture of suspects by the security agency in the country.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata.

Apata notes that government will ensure that the enforcement of International conventions which the country entered against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is enforced.

This was revealed in a statement, while he presented at a ceremony that was held to commemorate the 2019 United Nations Day in support of victims of torture.

“In order to ensure that this Declaration of United Nations Convention Against Torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment does not merely remain as a declaration without any coercive powers and indeed in order that this lofty idea is implemented by nation States or state parties, the United Nations went a step further by the adoption of the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

“This Convention is an important step in the process of globalizing human rights and acknowledging the torture, inhuman and degrading treatment because it is not permitted even in times of war. ‘The right to freedom from torture is non-negotiable.

The application of torture to extract a confession from suspects or as a way of punishment amounts to a by-pass of the judicial process by not subjecting the suspect to the time-honoured practice of trial of suspects in the regular courts.

“Section 34 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended prohibits the infliction of torture.

“Additionally, Articles 5 & 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the United Nation Convention on Torture, inhuman and degrading treatment to which Nigeria is a signatory, all prohibit the use of Torture.

“There is no doubting the fact that millions of persons, families, and groups suffer from torture throughout the world.

“It is one of the cruelest human rights violations which cause severe physical pain and psychological trauma to victims.

“Torture also dehumanizes and inflicts emotional scars which many victims take to their graves.

“Violation of human rights is unacceptable”, he added.