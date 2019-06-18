Former Minister of health’s son abducted at gunpoint

by Valerie Oke

 

Former Minister of health's son abducted at gunpoint
Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole was on Tuesday abducted by unknown gunmen.

However, security operatives such as the military, the police, security agents and local hunters have already set out in search of the ex minister’s son.

Prof Adewole is said to have cut short his trip abroad and returned home.

A source had revealed that the ex minister’s son was waylaid at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6 pm.

It was also revealed that the Dayo Adewole was with some of his staff at the farm at the time of the abduction but his assailants went straight for only him — whisking him away to an unknown location.

A source said, ” The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.

“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air.”

A top official of the Federal Ministry of Health said: ” We are in sad mood over the abduction. Dayo is a graduate of agriculture and he opted for farming.

” He has been managing his farm peacefully in Iroko until he was abducted by some gunmen on Tuesday.”

Responding to a question, the official said: “The ex-minister left for abroad last Thursday for recess but he is on his way back. He has cut short his trip.

” The military, the police, and other security agencies are on top of the situation.”
Tags from the story
Ex-Minister, Isaac Adewole, kidnappers

You may also like

My Stepfather raped me at age 10, abortion at 14 – Victim

Hypocrisy??? Even Buhari’s aide cries over postponement of election

Boy who runs errands for Boko Haram have been arrested by Police

[VIDEO+AUDIO] Reno Omokri releases full audio clip of Amaechi ‘insulting’ Buhari

African Player Of The Year

CAF Drops U-23 Eagles From National Team Of The Year Category

Nigeria Navy Ship unleashes swamp buggies to destroy illegal refineries

Bride forgets ring on wedding day…..

2018 Prophecies: MFM founder, Olukoya reveals what God told him about rebellious leaders

Destruction Of Our Office, Campaign Posters Unprovoked, Highly Condemnable – Borno PDP Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *