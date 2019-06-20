Former Presidential Aide Shares What The FG Can Do To Promote National Cohesion Instead Of NYSC

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has stressed that while the National Youth Service Scheme(NYSC) is a good strategy to build national unity, another strategy such as making it mandatory for Northern School kids to learn either Yoruba or Igbo and Southern kids to learn Hausa at school would also work fine.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out today, June 4th.

His words:

NYSC is a good strategy to build national unity. But as adults, we are already set in our ways. What if we make it mandatory for Northern School kids to learn either Yoruba or Igbo and Southern kids to learn Hausa at school. Wouldn’t that build national cohesion?

What he tweeted below:

NYSC is a good strategy to build national unity. But as adults, we are already set in our ways. What if we make it mandatory for Northern School kids to learn either Yoruba or Igbo and Southern kids to learn Hausa at school. Wouldn't that build national cohesion? #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 20, 2019