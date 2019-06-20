Former Presidential Aide Shares What The FG Can Do To Promote National Cohesion Instead Of NYSC

by Valerie Oke

Former Presidential Aide Shares What The FG Can Do To Promote National Cohesion Instead Of NYSC

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has stressed that while the National Youth Service Scheme(NYSC) is a good strategy to build national unity, another strategy such as making it mandatory for Northern School kids to learn either Yoruba or Igbo and Southern kids to learn Hausa at school would also work fine.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out today, June 4th.

His words:

NYSC is a good strategy to build national unity. But as adults, we are already set in our ways. What if we make it mandatory for Northern School kids to learn either Yoruba or Igbo and Southern kids to learn Hausa at school. Wouldn’t that build national cohesion?

What he tweeted below:

You may also like

President Buhari mourns drowned students in Kaduna

Seven suspected persons have been arrested in connection with underground kidnappers’ den

China seeks mutual trust from Nigeria

Why 2015 Elections’ll Be More Difficult To Conduct By Jega

Akpabio, Leads Angry Govs Against Amaechi, Says NGF Poll Was Rigged

Anambra Election: APC Is An ‘Alaye’ Party, Ready To Destroy Anything It Cannot Get, Says Umeh

PDP Moves To Takeover Senate President’s Seat, Pencils Mark, Ekweremadu, Akpabio

Frustrations, Poor Government Brought Boko Haram To Nigeria —Obama

Tambuwal, Obasanjo, Closed Door Meeting On In Abeokuta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *