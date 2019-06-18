Former UEFA President, Michel Platini Arrested In France Over 2022 World Cup Corruption

by Olabanji

Former UEFA president, Michel Platini was arrested by the French police on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Nanterre, western suburbs of Paris.

 The 63-year-old ex-president was arrested and detained by the police over the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.
According to Mirror UK, his arrest was part of the investigation into the corruption surrounding how the World Cup for 2022 hosting rights were awarded.
The ex-France international was banned from football for six years but was later reduced to four years after appealing the sanction at the court of Arbitration for sports.
Tags from the story
Michel Plantini, UEFA

You may also like

Lagossians waned against cutting down of trees

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 7

Kidnappers Demand N1.2bn Ransom For Kidnapped Turkish Int’l School Students

Real Sign £63m Rodriguez from Monaco

Why Mohammed Babangida dragged ex-wife Rahma to Sharia Court

What Niger State Plans To Do To Cattle Rustlers

Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo Join Wigan On Loan

Saraki To Nigerians – Take Agriculture More Seriously

sahara

Snow Falls On Sahara Desert For First Time In 37 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *