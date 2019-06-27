Former Video Vixen Venita Akpofure Confirms Crash Of Her 4-year-old Marriage

by Temitope Alabi

Venita Akpofure, a former video vixen, actress and model, has confirmed the end of her marriage to her husband, Terna Tarka.

Recall there had been reports that the actress ran out of her marriage due to domestic violence as well as lack of financial support but Venita has debunked the rumours via a statement.

Confirming her marriage is indeed over, Venita slammed claims she is a victim of domestic violence.

In her words; ‘no one is perfect and these things can happen to anyone, however, I want to make one thing clear which is I am not a victim of domestic violence. My ex is also not a violent person and a great father to our wonderful and precious little girls’.

we have mutually split and are great friends and even better co-parents to our children in our family that we started. God bless you all’.

Venita and her hubby got engaged in 2015, they have two kids.

