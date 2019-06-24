Four Abducted Corps Members Rescued By Police In Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has said in a press briefing that they have rescued four Corps Members and Two others who were abducted by Kidnappers.

The victims were said to have been abducted last week when travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt for their NYSC Orientation camp in Rivers State, the six of them were seized and taken into a forest in Evekwu, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Police commander revealed that one of the kidnappers was killed in a shootout during a separate operation by personnel of the command attached to the Rumuji Police Station.

In the Press briefing by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, he said the operation led to the rescue of the Corps members and two others.

He said in a statement;

“Today, June 23, 2019, around 7.30am, in our sustained and unrelenting efforts in tackling criminality on the East-West Road, operatives of the Rumuji Police Station, in a sting operation led by the DPO, CSP Ademola Adebayo, stormed a forest at Evekwu in the Emohua Local Government Area, where six kidnap victims were rescued. “The victims, including four youth corps members, are those abducted last week in a commercial bus travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt. They were, however, rescued unhurt and have been debriefed. Their families have been contacted for necessary handover. “The victims are Ogechi Onyema, Chioma Nnaji, Florence Ogeh, Abel Akinduro, Franklin Ayama and Solomon Akinpelu, (two males and four females). “Earlier yesterday (Saturday), a notorious kidnapper and armed robbery kingpin, Zulu Ogwumike, aka Black Bush, was killed by the same police personnel in a gun duel.”