France 2019 World Cup: Nigerians Throw Mud At Super Falcons After Getting Battered By Norway

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to express their disappointment following the manner in which the Super Falcons were defeated by Norway during their first match of the FIFA World cup tournament holding in France.

Reactions:

Got to say, the Super Falcons are tactically all over the place. Almost always out of position, can’t deal with the high press, can’t keep their shape and not goal side of the opposition. In summary, a badly-coached team #NORNGA #FIFAWWC — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) June 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Super falcons thought they were gonna soar high but these niggas said NOR-WAY 3goals in 37mins…NOR FUCKING WAY 🤣🤣🤣 #NORNGA pic.twitter.com/zCutDf5cfl — NENYE ✨ | 21 | 🇳🇬 | ♍️| (@_icekreem_) June 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sorry to say but this Super falcons won’t win any game at this World Cup — Knight of Igbo Land 🇳🇬 (@mcstevens007) June 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It so glaring that there’s Norway for the super falcons tonight #NORNGA — Minted💰Chief🧢 (@VikktorNelson) June 8, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js