France 2019 World Cup: Nigerians Throw Mud At Super Falcons After Getting Battered By Norway

by Eyitemi

The Super Falcons of Nigerian began their 2019 FIFA World Cup campaign in a rather disappointing style as they were romped 3-0 by Norway.

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to express their disappointment following the manner in which the Super Falcons were defeated by Norway during their first match of the FIFA World cup tournament holding in France.

Reactions:

Tags from the story
france 2019, nigeria, Norway

