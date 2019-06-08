France 2019 World Cup: Super Falcons Battered By Norway

The Super Falcons of Nigeria started their campaign at the 2019 France World cup tournament in disappointing fashion as they were beaten 3-0 by Norway.

The match began in impressive fashion as both sides started the match with some crisp passing and some breathtaking attacking football until Norway opened the scoring.

The match then became a one-sided affair afterward with the Nigeria team all over the place without organization.

The European team then added a second in quick succession before going on to add the third just before the halftime break.

The Super Falcons would now be aiming to bounce back from their remaining two fixtures.