Frank Edoho Claps Back At A Follower Who Tweeted At Him

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former TV game “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” host, Frank Edoho was in all shade of savage as he replied a troll on twitter.

A follower tried to be savage on Twitter by tweeting about Frank Edoho’s exit from Who Wants to be a Millionaire. He tweeted:

Who remembered. Everytime let’s take a quick break. But bro took one and never return

But Frank hit back at him with a savage tweet of his own. He tweeted:

‘It is returned.’ With grammar like this you couldn’t have won even #5,000 on programme.

Frank Edoho
