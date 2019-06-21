Frank Edoho Claps Back At A Follower Who Tweeted At Him

Former TV game “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” host, Frank Edoho was in all shade of savage as he replied a troll on twitter.

A follower tried to be savage on Twitter by tweeting about Frank Edoho’s exit from Who Wants to be a Millionaire. He tweeted:

Who remembered. Everytime let’s take a quick break. But bro took one and never return

But Frank hit back at him with a savage tweet of his own. He tweeted:

‘It is returned.’ With grammar like this you couldn’t have won even #5,000 on programme.