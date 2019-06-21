Frank Edoho Savagely Replies A Follower Who Mocked Him On Twitter

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian on-air personality and television presenter known for being the host of  ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’ has savagely replied a follower who came at him on Twitter.

Apparently, the follower had tried to be smart by mocking the television presenter’s departure from the popular Nigerian game show. However, Frank wasted no time in replying the follower with a savage tweet and it was brutal.

The game show which first aired on the 8th of October, 2004 went a temporary break on the 25th June, 2017 with the hope of returning back soon.

See the Twitter exchange below;

