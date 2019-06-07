”Freedom of the Press does not warrant Media Terrorism.” – Nigerians Reply Atiku For Saying AIT Closure Is Politically motivated

by Eyitemi

''Freedom of the Press does not warrant Media Terrorism.'' - Nigerians Reply Atiku For Saying AIT Closure Is Politically Involved

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to reply former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for saying the closure of AIT is politically motivated.

Nigerians while reacting to his comment have reminded him that freedom of the press does not mean media terrorism while some even went as far as reminding him that something similar has happened during his tenure as vice president.

Reactions:

