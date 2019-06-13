[FULL STORY]: Woman Who Was Thrown Out Of Moving Bus resuscitate From Coma

by Olabanji

A Nigeria woman who was in a coma after thrown out of a moving “one chance” commercial bus resuscitate from her coma.

The victim who is identified as Ifeoma Nwaoma boarded a commercial bus from Iyana-Ipaja on Friday around 2 pm, Unknown to her, the bus was occupied by one chance operators.

ALSO READ: Here Are Tips On How To Find Husband Material

The victim explained that four men and an elderly woman were inside the bus she boarded. shortly after it zoomed off, she explained that she sensed she has entered a one chance bus and she requested the driver to drop her, but the driver increased his pace. she said she was threatened by the conductor who said he was going to kill her if she does not drop her bag which she later did, Shortly after she was thrown out of the moving bus

The lady who lost consciousness and woke up later was informed she was in a coma, She was told in the hospital she would have lost her life if she had not been brought to the hospital by a good Samaritan who saw her body lifeless on the floor

The Victim sustained injuries on her head, face, arm, and shoulder, however, she is hale and hearty.

READ MORE: SHOCKING! A 40-Years-Old Man Rapes And Defiles A 13-Years-Old Girl

READ HER FULL STORY BELOW

 
Tags from the story
Commercial Bus, Metro News, One Chance

You may also like

Tragic News: Nigerian Record Label Executive Slumps And Dies……

IMPOSSIBLE!!! Woman Gives Birth To New Baby Twins – Who Have Two Different Dads

Did Nicki Minaj Throw Shade At Tyga In New Video?

Army Liberates 21 Children, 7 Women From Boko Haram

Man Caught Near Taxing Aircraft At MMIA A Stowaway, Not A Terrorist – FAAN

Court Throws Out Application Seeking To Stop Senior Lawyer, Ricky Tarfa’s Trial By EFCC

Insecurity: Police To Conduct Mock Security Exercise In Abuja Thursday

Senior Citizens In Bayelsa Above 75-Years To Enjoy Monthly Stipends

400 Fulani Across Nigeria Convert To Christianity, 7 Ordained As Pastors, Reverends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *