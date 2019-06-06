“Gat no free time cause my sh*t expensive” Tiwa Savage Says As She Shares New Photo

Arguably African biggest female singer, Tiwa Savage, is definitely living her dream as she keeps achieving new height with her music.

The talented singer only recently left her long term record label, Mavin record, to team up with American record label, Universal Music group.

Tiwa while taking to her Twitter handle today, 6th June, shared that she hardly has free time as her sh*t are quite expensive and we couldn’t agree any less.

She went further by dropping a beautiful photo of herself beneath the post and we feel you need to see.

What she wrote:

Gat no free time cause my sh*t expensive ⚔️ https://t.co/JEIxzxL7OL

Her tweet and photo below:

Gat no free time cause my sh*t expensive ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JEIxzxL7OL — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) June 6, 2019