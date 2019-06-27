‘Getting Married In Church Is Not Biblical’ – Reno Omokri Says

by Olayemi Oladotun

Social commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to discuss some things about getting married.

Reno Omokri pointed out that getting married in church is not biblical but a man made act. He also pointed out that going to registry is also man made.

He tweeted:

MARRIAGE according to The Bible. Step 1: Man approaches Woman Step 2: Man proposes marriage to Woman Step 3: Woman accepts proposal Step 4: They both tell their parents End of process! Every other thing, including CHURCH & REGISTRY is MAN MADE!

