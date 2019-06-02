Ghanaian man expresses sadness at the way Mo Salah dressed his little daughter

by Valerie Oke

Ghanaian man expresses sadness at the way Mo Salah dress his little daughter

A Ghanaian Muslim man has taken to Twitter to complain bitterly about the way, Liverpool player, Mo Salah dressed his little daughter.

Salah’s young daughter had come into the football pitch yesterday after his side won the UEFA Champions League.

According to the Twitter user, @JayZamani, Muslims like the Egyptian player shouldn’t dress their kids like that, no matter what.

See his post via Twitter

