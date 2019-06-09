Ghanaian Model, Grace Ama Allegedly Flees Moments After Arriving Paris

Winner of the 2018 Ghana’s Next Super Model, Grace Ama Mensimah Amponsah, is reportedly no where to be found.

Apparently, the model had been booked to make appearances at four important shows at the just completed Cannes Films Festival in Monaco.

According to news reports, she was also booked for meetings with the World’s top modeling agency, Elite Models, before she suddenly disappeared a day after arriving Paris.

Although, she had previously performed in shows in Nigeria, Ghana and Amsterdam alongside world class designers like Diana Pinto, Smocky world and Kingsley Ushie and has already been to Portugal and Amsterdam to take part in the International Fashion weeks. This particular trip was to enable her gain a solid ground and build her status with modelling agencies in all the significant fashion capitals.

Her management claimed they went out of their rented apartment when they got to Paris to purchase drinks only for them to come back to a sealed door. Worried about the safety of Grace, they broke down the door but she had already disappeared taking along her passport and other documents. However, she left her luggage behind.