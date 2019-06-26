Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale, Threatens Davido

by Eyitemi

Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale, Threatens Davido

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has threatened to deal with popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ”Davido” if he fails to do his song.

The singer who spoke via his Twitter handle jokingly said he would remove the O at the back of Davidos’ name as she how he would fly to Atlanta.

What he wrote:

Somebody should tell if he doesn’t do my song, I will take the “O” from the David and see if he fly again to Atlanta ..they will think he was the one that killed Goliath and immigration will catch him

Check out his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Davido, shatta Wale

You may also like

Rumer Willis Announces She’s Six Months Sober, Flaunts Swimsuit Bod (Photos)

Pretty Mike parties with scantily dressed curvy IG model, Symba at a pool party (18+ photos)

New Mum Tiwa Savage Back In Nigeria After 4 Months Abroad

Photos: Vera Sidika goes on a boat cruise with Ubi Franklin in Lagos

Obafemi Martins Throws Private Beach Party

“it’s nice having a wealthy parent but, it’s his money & not mine” – Paddy Adenuga

Yes, I’m gay – Bobrisky admits

Romance: Does duration really matter?

Social Is Weird, Empty And Distracting, Actress Kristen Stewart Explains Her Hate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *