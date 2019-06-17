Gifty Powers Reacts To A Young Man Who Dashed An Homeless Man His Clothes

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers has reacted to a video of a young man who bought a homeless man food and dashes him his clothes.

Gifty Powers said it is better to buy something new for a person than giving out used things.

The man was seen hugging the homeless man after the kind gesture of giving him his clothes.

Also Read: [LEAKED CHAT]: “It is good to keep it fresh and calm for me”, Ubi Franklin Tells A Lady

The reality star also queried why people don’t wait to have money to purchase things they give out to people.

See her post below:

Gifty Powers

 
Tags from the story
Gifty Powers

You may also like

#BBNaija: Cee-C’s Team Shuts Down Marriage Rumours: ‘She is Still Very Much Single’

FG Scraps Post UTME, Pegs Cut Off Mark At 180

CBN Didn’t Give Muslim Pilgrims Forex At Subsidised Rate – Emefiele

Police nab Young man at Ikeja after stealing from an undercover police

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th March

Ibinabo Fiberesima Tells Us Why She Visited Aso Rock

King Sunny Ade’s Wife dragged to court over unpaid debt (details)

Bishop David Oyedepo spits fire, lays curse on Plateau killers

Lola Okoye Shares Holiday Photos From The Mauritius Islands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *