GIVEAWAYSEASON: Mavins CEO, Don Jazzy gives out 100,000 Naira to 3 fans on Twitter

Nigeria recording producer, musician and CEO Mavin record Don Jazzy went on a giveaway spray on Twitter has he gave out money to his fans.

The Dorobucci star had a Twitter conversation with his followers at around 12 am on Sunday, he put up a ask me a question picture, and his follower who were awake at the moment used the advantage to ask him questions and some also requested for money which he sent to them

He gave out N100,000 Naira to three followers and also bought a sound system for a follower which cost about N102,000, the giveaway didn’t end there as he also gave out numerous gifts to his fans who asked for gifts.

The Mavin boss just dropped a visual titled “All is in Order” featuring Korede Bello, Rema, DNA, and their newest artist Crayon.