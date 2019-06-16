“Giving The South-West Presidency In 2023 Is The Least We Can Do To Honor Abiola” – Lawan Advises Buhari And APC

Newly elected senate president of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan, has advised the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) and president Muhammadu Buhari to cede the 2023 presidential ticket to the south west in order to honor the presumed winner of the June 12 election, M.K.O Abiola.

Lawan stated this while in his Yola home yesterday, June 15th, while fielding questions from journalists.

His words:

“The president and indeed our party must beware of divisive elements who are now proponents of retaining power in the north beyond 2023.”

“I have said it before and I believe that 2023 presidential ticket of the APC must go to the South-west.

Since I made this comment last time, some members of my party have been hatching a plot to suspend me from the party but I am not moved and I will still hold my ground that power must go to the west.

“June 12 Democracy Day is a milestone in Nigeria’s history and anyone who embraces democracy in Nigeria should be proud of what Buhari has done and it takes so much courage to do.

“So many Nigerian leaders have shied away from talking or acting about it because of the controversy arising from the date and fear of being scandalized but this is what Nigerians want, respect, rule of law and honor for those who fought and bled for democracy and that is what Nigerians should remember as significant for this date.

“It was not marked to spite or contradict anyone but to celebrate the common value we share in the belief in democracy as the best form of government that would serve this country and its people. And Buhari must be praised for this day.”

On whether the day is widely acceptable, he said, “I don’t think Nigerians rejected it in any way, on the contrary, it has been welcomed with huge applause across party and regional divides.”