‘God gives at his own time’ – Toyin Aimakhu on pressure about getting pregnant

Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu has taken to her IG page to caution womb watchers.

According to the actress who is rumoured to be expecting her first child with boo Kolawole Ajeyemi shared the post;

Stop shaming people about getting pregnant. God gives at his own time, please lets stop it.

Toyin was formerly married to fellow actor Adeniyi Johnson before the two parted ways following rumours of infidelity.

Niyi moved on with actress Seyi Edun, while Toyin has been linked to a couple of men to include producer Segun Egegbe. The two ended things in a very messy way before Egbegbe was arrested.