‘God is the one responsible for my shape’ – Omobutty

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo a.k.a Omobutty has made it known her body is all God.

Lashing out at critics who claim she got her sexy shape from plastic surgeons, the actress stated that God is the one responsible for her body.

The mother of two in a chat with Sunday Scoop slammed reports that she has gone under the knife to achieve her hourglass figure and when asked on how she has been able to maintain her sexy figure, she simply replied that it is God.

Recall the actress made news a couple of weeks ago when it was revealed that she had lost her mum not long after she built her mansion.