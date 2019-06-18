”God Please Let My Husband Be So Broke And I Made The Head Of The Family In Terms Of Money” – See The Helt Felt Prayer Of A Nigerian Woman

by Eyitemi

''God Please Let My Husband Be So Broke And I Made The Head Of The Family In Terms Of Money'' - See The Helt Felt Prayer Of A Nigerian Woman

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the prayer request of one of his followers which was sent to him. According to the prayer request which was made3 available on his Instagram page, the Nigerian woman wants her husband broke so that he would not be able to afford to cheat on her.

According to the lady, she added that she wants to be the head of the family in terms of finance so that her husband can be submissive to her.

She concluded by saying her prayer is the best solution to erratic men who have no control over their manhood and ego.

What he shared below:
Joro Olumofin

