“Godswill Akpabio as a retired Senator, I will miss you in the 9th senate but we will definitely meet on the streets of Abuja.” – Dino Melaye Mocks Akpabio For Failing To Return 

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, was spotted mocking Senator Godswill Akpabio for failing to return to the Red Chambers after the last general election which took place across the country.

Dino Melaye in his remark said: “Godswill Akpabio as a retired Senator, I will miss you in the 9th senate but we will definitely meet on the streets of Abuja.”

Although Akpabio lost his seat during the last general poll, He’s still in court trying to claim victory.

