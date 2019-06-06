Gospel Singer, Yinka Ayefele And Wife Welcome A Set Of Triplet

by Amaka

Nigerian gospel singer and music producer, Yinka Ayefele is now a proud father of three.

The singer recently welcomed a set of triplets with his wife, Temitope Titilope. The amazing news was confirmed by a source at the Yinka Ayefele’s Music House.

The source also claimed that the singer’s wife gave birth in the United States of America.

The couple Yinka and Temitope Ayefele who have been married for 19 years now are in a joyous mood.

Recall that earlier this year, the Ekiti state born singer revealed his unwavering belief that he will someday walk again on his feet during an interview.

According to him,

“At a point, yes! But I’m an incurable optimist. I’m of the firm belief that nothing is impossible. I know I will still walk again. I believe that with God, all things are possible”
Tags from the story
Yinka Ayefele, Yinka Ayefele delivers baby boy

