[GRAPHIC PHOTO]: Container Falls On Cars Crushing It To Ruins In Apapa

A graphics picture has gone up on Twitter reporting a container in Apapa that fell on two cars crushing it to ruins

The tragedy happened at first gate, Tincan Apapa Lagos.

According to the news we gathered from National Speaker,

Thank God for saving the owners of these two cars at Apapa today. This container fell on the cars but no one was inside the car

Thank God for saving the owners of these two cars at apapa today. This container fell on the cars but no one was inside the car. pic.twitter.com/8U53G6m1nr — #NATIONAL SPEAKER @Global_Space🛸🌍🛰️ (@tholuinspire) June 15, 2019

– Tragedy, as container falls on several cars, today, at first gate, Tincan, Apapa,Lagos. pic.twitter.com/JFMzroL3La — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) June 15, 2019

What bad road can cause!!! Apapa pic.twitter.com/XOIMvkbWgN — 'Toba Samuel (@chammyashy) June 15, 2019

