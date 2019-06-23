[Graphic Photo]: “Policemen Used The Butt Of Their Rifles to Hit Me On My Head” – Man Cries Out

A Nigerian man from Delta State, name withheld has posted a picture of himself being stabbed on the head by a police officer.

According to the man, he said the policemen ‘abused, brutalized and assaulted him using the butt of their rifles leading to my sustaining deep cuts in my head’.

The victim explained the reason he got assaulted by the policemen was because he did not give them access to his vehicular.

“The Nigerian Police brutality continued on Nigerians citizens just today again in Owhelogbo Junction,Ozoro,Isoko North,Delta state. they abused,brutalized and assaulted me using the butt of their rifles leading to my sustaining deep cuts in my head . I am presently admitted in Ozoro general Hospital . The Police team is led by one Nelson whose other name I cannot recall but with the force number 444916. the Mobile Police Personnel attached to AGIP before proceeding to the flow station in Isoko South carried out this unjustified abuse on my right as a law abiding citizen.

The reason for the assault was simply because I asked them to give access to vehicular movement that their own vehicles were obstructing. I have made a formal complaint to the Ozoro Division of police for investigation.”

