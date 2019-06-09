[Graphic photos]: See how a stepmother disfigured her stepson in Lagos

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to share the story of a young boy whose name was given as Ezekiel Kuti who has been disfigured by his stepmother.

According to reports, the boy lives with his father and stepmother at Owode Onirin opposite old Barack in Lagos.

His stepmother reportedly burnt Ezekiel with a hot electric iron who is fond of maltreating the boy.

The Twitter user sharing photos and video said the sad incident happened on the 5th of June after the boy spilt a gallon of groundnut oil.

The boy reportedly tried to scoop the oil and decided to use water to fill the bottle due to his fear of being scolded.

The stepmother noticed this got really angry then resorted to using a hot electric iron to burn him on his face. The boy also revealed that he was never taken to the hospital and that his father did and said nothing.

 
