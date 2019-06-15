[Graphic photos]: Teacher commits suicide in Kano state

A young man whose name has been given as Femi Oguntumi has reportedly taken his own life.

The deceased who was a staff of Karish college, Kawaji, Kano state, allegedly committed suicide in his room located in Dakata quarters. reports have it that his body was found dangling from his ceiling fan in his room on Friday, June 14th at about 9 pm.

Neighbours reportedly found the corpse after they forced their way into his room and immediately alerted the police. Femi is said to have not left behind any suicide note.

His corpse has since been deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital morgue.

The State police command confirming the news said a secret investigation into the death of Femi has been launched.