Guitarist, Fiokee Loses Dad

Nigerian popular Guitarist, Fiokee took to his Instagram to share the sad news of the departure of his father.

Fiokee who is known for his distinct blend of contemporary highlife and Afrobeats, with occasional forays into blues, announced on Wednesday morning.

Celebrities have been reacting to the big loss, sending him condolence messages.

The guitarist gained popularity for such collaborations as Simisola by Simi, Thankful by Flavour, God Over Everything by Patoranking, Woju by Kizz Daniels, and Ferrari by Yemi Alade.

