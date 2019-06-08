“Happiness Calls My Name” – Tonto Dikeh Stuns In Gorgeous Outfit [Photos]

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Instagram page to share some eye-popping pictures of herself in an elegant black dress.

The actress whose birthday is tomorrow has been busy all week round in anticipation of her birthday. She has been giving away gifts on her social media page to fans.

The Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who is currently on a champagne tour shared beautiful photos of herself in black. She captioned it:

HAPPINESS CALLS MY NAME AND IT SURE LOOKS GOOD ON ME!! MUA

See pictures below: