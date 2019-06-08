“Happiness Calls My Name” – Tonto Dikeh Stuns In Gorgeous Outfit [Photos]

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, took to her Instagram page to share some eye-popping pictures of herself in an elegant black dress.

The actress whose birthday is tomorrow has been busy all week round in anticipation of her birthday. She has been giving away gifts on her social media page to fans.

Also Read: [Video]: Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Calls Out TV Station, Soundcity

The Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who is currently on a champagne tour shared beautiful photos of herself in black. She captioned it:

HAPPINESS CALLS MY NAME AND IT SURE LOOKS GOOD ON ME!! MUA

See pictures below:

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh

You may also like

Illegal refineries endangering lives in Port Harcourt –PENGASSAN

The Top 3 Wealthiest Footballers In Nigeria

Nollywood Actor, Prince James Uche Totally Blind, On Hospital Bed And In Need Of N10m To Save His Life [Photos]

Beyonce charity song finally dethrones ‘Despacito’

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Tiny Waist As She Goes To Lunch With Sisters, Khloe And Kourtney

Michael Jackson’s dad Joe Jackson in hospital with Terminal Cancer

2019 BET Awards: Cardi B, Teni, Mr Eazi nominated for this year’s awards

Dija’s Reply When Asked If Simi Is Her Competition

Is This The Lucky Lady Denrele Is About To Get Married To?!?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *