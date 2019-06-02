‘Having kids, getting married or buying cars can not make you feel better’ – Betty Irabor

The Genevieve Magazine boss who recently revealed that she once was suicidal, advised that those battling depression get help as getting married, pregnant or buying material things, can’t make them feel any better.

In her words;

I was about 12 when I first saw a Rolls Royce. It’s owner was a guest of mum. Did I show off on that day? I earned renewed respect in the hood on Akinwunmi street.. well at least for few days! Sigh!! Yesterday I took the liberty of posing by this vintage monster of a ride In Warri. Na pose I pose o, I didn’t say it’s mine before you people will come for me!!

I remember thinking while in the throes of depression that as soon as my new ride arrived I would feel better. I didn’t feel better. And that’s how it goes on; when I get married I will feel better, when I am rich I will feel better, when I have children I will feel better, when I get that designer bag I will feel better, when I move into my new house I will feel better.

Truth is, things or people don’t make us feel better until we fix the cancer within and own up to the fact that we feel hollow within and need help. We carry around burdens and pains that we need to offload so we can travel light. We cannot fake true happiness, it expires as soon as we are alone and the reality of what we are masking hits us. We can lie to the world about how well we are on the outside but we can’t deceive our selves…

Life is about finding joy in little abundance and trusting that our current situation is only a part of our long journey….This present challenge is only a comma in a sentence and not the full stop…

Focus on what truly counts and live one day at a time. Most of us dont have it all figured out… na packaging…

Don’t give up on yourself, believe in endless possibilities and don’t focus on what could have been…

This is your time, make it count.