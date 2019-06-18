“He Bought Me My First Bra” – Simi Says As She Gushes About Her First Love

Talented Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, simply known as “Simi” has recounted fond memories of her late dad.

According to the singer whose revelation came in response to a question from a fan on Twitter, she recounted how her dad bought her first bra and would cook for her and her brothers on weekends when they go visiting.

What she wrote:

He liked to cook for us when we went to see him on weekends after my parents were separated. I don’t even remember if the food tasted nice, but I loved it. He made me dip my bread in tea. I hate that shit. I could walk all over him…and I did. Charlie Champagne.

Her tweet below:

