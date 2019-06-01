‘He is sleeping with a mentally deranged woman’ – Wife begs court to dissolve her marriage

A 36-year old woman identified as Amaka Nwafor has told an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court how her husband, Friday Nwafor, was having sexual relations with a mentally deranged woman he helped to seek deliverance.

Amaka, who resides at Oke-Bola in Ado-Ekiti, said she got to know about the affair after the lady regained her sanity and confessed to her.

The woman went on to tell the court that her husband would accuse her of returning home from a boyfriend’s place.

Amaka, a MUMof 4, confessed that she truly does have a manfriend due to her husband’s refusal to take proper care of her. She then begged the court to dissolve her 14-yeard-old marriage to the 47-year-old Friday. She added that her husband had threatened her life severally with a promise to hire thugs for N5,000 just to murder her.

Friday on his part denied all the allegations made against him by his wife adding that she is an adulterous woman who leaves her home to go sleep in a man’s house for days.

He went on to give his consent to his wife’s call for separation.

The President of the Court, Olayinka Akomolede dissolved the marriage on the grounds of constant fighting and beating, public disgrace, threats to life, and lack of regard for the wife’s family by the respondent.

Akomolede, in her judgment, also observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably. She ruled that the custody of the four children produced by the union should be awarded to the petitioner. She also ruled that the respondent should be paying N2,000 as the monthly feeding allowance on each of the children. The court president granted access to the respondent to see his children.