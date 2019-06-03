He Uses His Mouth Before His Mind – Former APC Chairman, Oyegun, Says As He Shares 3 Reasons Oshiomole Is Having Problems As APC Chairman

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, John Odigie Oyegun, has come out to blame Adams Oshiomole for the crisis rocking the party.

According to Oyegun who spoke via a statement, he released through Chief Morphy, a Public Affair Adviser, he said Oshiomole does not use his mind before engaging his mouth and as such his comments usually offend party members.

Statement below:

“That statement of ‘booby traps’ is ludicrous and infantile, an attempt to drum up justification for the failings of the party under Oshiomhole’s chairmanship. Oshiomhole failed because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party.”

“He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party.

He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute booby traps by Oyegun?”