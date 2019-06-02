''He Wasn't A True Champion'' - Wilder Mocks Anthony Joshua

American heavyweight fighter, Deotney Wilder, has taken to his Twitter handle to mock Anthony Joshua after the latter lost his fight against Mexican-American, Andy Ruiz, yesterday night.
Wilder in his reaction slammed the British fighter by describing him as a fake champion whose whole career has been full of lies, contradiction, and gifts.
The duo of Wilder and Joshua have long been expected to give each other a fight for quite some time now.
In his words:
His tweet:
He wasn’t a true champion. His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.
Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!#TilThisDay
— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 2, 2019