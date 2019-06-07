 Here are the Top 5 New Promising Artistes To Rock Nigeria

The Nigeria music industry is a very competitive one as the top seems to be a place to fight for, many of the established acts like Tu Baba, D’Banj, P square had to give way for Olamide, Davido and Wizkid, now we have a new set of rising artist who has what it takes to dominate the Nigeria music industry in the coming year. In no particular order;

1 Tolulope Ajayi

popularly know as T- classic is a Nigerian recording artist and Afro-pop singer singed to Mixnaija entertainment record label, the talented singer hails from Ekiti state and was born on November 10, 1996, T-classic raised to fame with his smash hit fall in love which topped chart across the country he has been largely compared to kiss Daniel.

2 Ikuforji Abdulrahman Olaitan :

popularly known as Oxlade is a Nigeria Lagos based singer the unsigned artist has caught the fancy of many established acts like Davido, Burnaboy and Kcee the independent artist has grown with his subtle and alternative sound mixed with Afropop sound. The talented singer is one of the fast rasing artist making wave for himself, he has dropped visual to his tracks like shugar, question-mark which did very well on social media and musical chart. The singer was spotted with Davido some month ago and they have been rumours about him being signed to DMW.

3 fireboyDML

YBNL recording artist, Fireboy DML is a fast-rising talent in the Nigeria music industry the fast-rising musician is also a producer the Afro-pop singer released his smash hit jealous and has had massive airplay on the radio, tv and social media. Fireboy DML is definitely one of the biggest act to watch for in 2019

4 Divine Ikubor

popularly known as Rema is a Nigeria musician singed under Jozingg world and mavin record the youngster got the attention of many fans with his incessant cover on social media the entire social media in space got to know the youngster he had feature in d prince track lavida and it’s doing very well in the music chart he also dropped his single Dumebi also leading a lot of buzzes

5 Terri Ryn

Terri Ryn is an uprising singer who was signed to Wizkid’s Starboy record label after he did a cover of Wizkid’s song Oshe (featuring Don jazzy) and tagged the famous Nigerian pop artist on Instagram. Wizkid on seeing Terri’s cover of his song was very impressed and made up his mind to sign the singer. The singer just dropped his visuals to his latest single On me.