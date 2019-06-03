[NYSC Batch B]: Here is All the Information YOU Need to KNOW

This post is basically a tour or road map to starting your NYSC journey, want to know the bitter truth? NYSC it’s not all that fun, you just have to make the best use of the period and make it fun for yourself.

Now to all the Information needed for NYSC BATCH B

THE SENATE LIST

Every prospective Corp member (PCM) that’s what you’re by the way. Must have his or her name on the school graduation senate list. The Senate list is the official names of students from the school who have satisfied all academic conditions to graduate and are eligible for National Youth Service Corp. Batch b senate list has a deadline to release its eligible graduates for NYSC by June 1st , if your school hasn’t released its senate list before June 1st, you might not be able to go for batch b, but then, the list can be extended so fingers crossed. Now, if your school has released its senate list you can confirm this on NYSC site here. To verify your name on the Senate list you fill in your

Name of your Institution

Matriculation Number

Your Surname

Date of Birth (Submit like that if you can’t select the year)

You would see a congratulations message if your name has been uploaded, but if you see NO RECORD FOUND means your name is yet to be on the Senate list. So that’s what you need to know about the Senate list

Moving on,

After you have seen your name on the Senate list you proceed to create an NYSC profile for yourself on their site, you can do it here. This is were all your personal information and biodata will be recorded. Now you have to register for NYSC

WHAT DO YOU NEED FOR NYSC REGISTRATION?

You have to go to a registered CBT centre for NYSC, you go with your education information, passport photograph, bio data information and you’d need to do biometrics. You also get to choose your preferred states of deployment to serve, you have the options of choosing 4 states, so be wise about it, however you might be deployed to a state you didn’t even choose, so most time it’s by lucky or if you have leg and you can influence were you want to serve you get the state. After a couple of days, you get your green card on your dashboard which has your call up number, then you get your call up letter after some days, there you see your state of deployment. Now you need to start preparing for camp

WHAT YOU NEED FOR ORIENTATION CAMP REGISTRATION

Student ID card original and at least 6 copies

Statement of result original an 6 copies

NYSC call up letter original and 6 copies you can print this out from your NYSC dashboard

Green card and 6 copies

Passport at least 10copies

Medical fitness: starting your fit to be on camp

now getting to camp is where the stress starts from when you get to camp, you’d first be checked in by the soldiers, do not take anything electrical and the only foodstuff allowed is garri and corn flakes milk sugar and tea and you need your plate and cooler for food. Do not take anything bedside your documents, very few dress and yourself. Your registration starts at the gate.

REGISTRATION PROCEDURES IN THE CAMP

GATE CHECKPOINT

You would be requested to tender your call up letter then the security will search your luggage ones you’re cleared they will give you a tag number.

NOTE:

Don’t go with foodstuff, they will only permit provisions and garri

Don’t go with cutleries like fork and knife

make sure the length of your white short is not beyond your knee

ACCOMMODATION:

After the gate checkpoint, go to where you would be allocated a hostel and bed space. the tag number given to you by the security men at the gate would be collected here, then you will write your name. After taking out the camp required documents, locate your bed space and proceed with your registration.

VERIFICATION OF DOCUMENTS Original documents and six photocopies of each would be requested:

Call-up letter

Green card

School ID card

Statement of result

Certificate of medical fitness

BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION:

If Your thumbprint matched with what you did during registration, then they will determine the platoon you belong. Then you will be given,

“Camp Corps Member Registration Slip” and Temporary I.D,

Certificate format

Performance report form

Bio-data form.

NOTE:

Make two photocopies of the slip and keep the slip for further use. Check the last digit number in your state code. It ranges from, 0 to 9.

0 is platoon 10;

PLATOON:

1 is platoon 1

2 is platoon 2

3 is platoon 3

4 is platoon 4

5 is platoon 5

6 is platoon 6

7 is platoon 7

8 is platoon 8

9 is platoon 9

All platoon will be directed to gather at different locations. Locate your platoon with the camp corps member registration slip, Green Card, Call up letter, statement of result, file, Meal ticket, and NYSC Kits.

OPENING OF BANK ACCOUNT:

All PCMs are required to open a new bank account.