Here Is How Much Nigeria’s First Lady,Mrs. Aisha Buhari’s Democracy Day Outfit Worth

The Wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari who is known for a gorgeous style of fashion has been spotted with American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta dress.

Mrs. Buhari Oscar de la Renta Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan reportedly cost $4,290 (N1,544,400), she gracefully wore the gorgeous dress at the democracy dinner and gala night.

The outfit, which was made by American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta, is currently sold out.

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari also addressed her title as the first lady, she said she now wants to be addressed as the first lady, Recall that when her husband resumed office in 2015, Mrs. Buhari released a statement requiring that she’s addressed as the wife of the president instead of the first lady.

“When my husband was newly elected, I personally chose to be called the wife of the President. But, I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors. So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady,” she said