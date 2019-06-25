Here Is what Ben Murray Bruce Has To Say About Emir Sanusi’s Comment On Fuel Subsidy And Poverty

The former member representing Bayelsa West senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, has shared that he agrees with Emir Sanusi on his comment that fuel subsidy will bankrupt Nigeria.

According to the self-styled ”common sense” senator who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said the best way to end the burden on fuel if to ”shift towards electric cars and spend what we are currently spending on fuel subsidy on solving pressing domestic problems and address extreme poverty.”

In his words:

I agree with HRM, Emir Sanusi, that fuel subsidy will bankrupt Nigeria. This is why I‘vebeen advocating for Nigeria to make the shift towards electric cars and spend the we are currently spending on fuel subsidy on solving pressing domestic problems and address extreme poverty.

