Here Is what Ben Murray Bruce Has To Say About Emir Sanusi’s Comment On Fuel Subsidy And Poverty

by Valerie Oke

Here Is what Ben Murray Bruce Has To Say About Emir Sanusi's Comment On Fuel Subsidy And Poverty

The former member representing Bayelsa West senatorial district in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, has shared that he agrees with Emir Sanusi on his comment that fuel subsidy will bankrupt Nigeria.

According to the self-styled ”common sense” senator who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said the best way to end the burden on fuel if to ”shift  towards electric cars and spend what we are currently spending on fuel subsidy on solving pressing domestic problems and address extreme poverty.”

In his owrds:

I agree with HRM, Emir Sanusi, that fuel subsidy will bankrupt Nigeria. This is why I‘vebeen advocating for Nigeria to make the shift towards electric cars and spend the we are currently spending on fuel subsidy on solving pressing domestic problems and address extreme poverty.

See his tweet below:

 

 
Tags from the story
bayelsa, Ben Bruce, fuel subsidy, Sanusi

You may also like

10 Ways To Show Up at an Owambe In Style

SARS Officials Dragged Me With My Manh**d, Took N30,000 Before Releasing Me – Man Tells Shocking Story

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th August

Cristiano Ronaldo set for his first game of the season

Arik Airlines Shuts Down Operations

PDP drags Buhari to court over alleged N14tr fraud

Real reason PDP is still pained by Onnoghen’s suspension

State Attorney who handled Jussie Smollett's case subpoenaed

State Attorney who handled Jussie Smollett’s case subpoenaed

Speakership: PDP Reps To Upset APC Zoning Formula, Queues Behind Yakubu Dogara

Why There’s Crisis In APC – Dalung

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *