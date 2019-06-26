[Hilarious Video]: Beverly Osu Goes Hard On Nigerian Ladies and Their Quest For Fake Bum

by Olabanji

Nigerian Actress and Model, Beverly Osu has dropped a video on Instagram complaining about the rate by which ladies do fake Butt.

The 26-years-old actress has probably broken some tables as she makes jest of ladies who do fake Butt telling them to at least do it properly, however she discourages it has she said on her post;

‘To the young ladies thinking about doing this, think very well if the short term gains are worth the long term risk. What is your body going to look like in 5/10years? 
If you don’t know you are still going to end up having to work out regularly and eating right.If you are not already fit fam then good luck to you 
Don’t feed the monster called vanity’

