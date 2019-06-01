Homosexuality: ‘I cured myself of being gay with pretty women’ – Philippines President

President Rodrigo Duterte. the president of the Philippines has revealed how he ‘cured himself’ of homosexuality. According to Duterte, he did this with beautiful women

The President made this known while speaking to a crowd in Japan on Thursday.

Duterte while addressing the crowd said his critic Senator Antonio Trillanes IV was ‘similar’ to him because they were both gay.

He went on to say he has actually been ‘cured’ by beautiful women and ‘became a man again’ following his marriage to his first wife Elizabeth Zimmerman.

During his speech in front of the Filipino community in Japan, Duterte invited three women in the room to take empty seats at the front.

He went on to reveal that a gay person told him that based on the senator’s movements, his critic Trillanes is homosexual, Rappler reported.

‘I said, “Are you sure?” They said, “You ask any gay person who sees Trillanes move, they’ll say he’s gay.” No wonder. Good thing Trillanes and I are similar. But I cured myself,’ he said.

He added:

‘When I began a relationship with Zimmerman, I said, this is it. I became a man again.’

President Duterte married Elizabeth Zimmerman, 71, from 1973 until 2000. The couple had two children together.