A Liberian man, Samuel Enders stunned Facebook users after he shared photos of a baby beaten up terribly by her own father.

Enders who shared the sad story on June 11 said the baby was brought to his clinic and was quickly given medical attention while the abusive father was handed over to the appropriate authorities.

It is unknown why the father treated his own child so terribly but some reports say, the child was beaten blue black because she cried excessively.