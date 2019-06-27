Househelp stabs boss and her aged mother for failing to give him N4,000

A househelp identified as Joseph Ogbu was brought before an Ebute-Meta Magistrates Court in Lagos on Thursday after he stabbed his employer to death with a fork for failing to give him the N4, 000, he demanded for, two days after he was employed.

The matter was brought before the court by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID), Yaba, Lagos.

According to the SCIID, Ogbu, after killing his boss, Oreoluwa John, 36, also went on to strangle her 89-year-old mother, Adejoke John.

The police therefore sought an order for he suspect to be remanded after preferring a temporary three-count charge of murder and stealing against him.

The application was subsequently granted by the Magistrate, O. A. Olagbende and Ogbu was ordered to be kept in the Ikoyi Prison for the next 30 days pending the advice.

She adjourned till July 30.

According to the SCIID, the incident occurred on June 19, at 10pm, at No. 4, Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.

The defendant was also said to have stolen his employer’s Toyota Camry car, Gionee, Itel and Nokia phones, a power bank, a pair of scissors, two cutlasses, an LG Plasma television set and a handbag containing clothes and towels.

When the magistrate inquired from the Investigative Police Officer in the case, he replied: “On June 18 2019, the deceased employed him as her househelp. On the 19th – the following day – he accosted her that he needed N4, 000. The daughter of the deceased now said ‘When did you come that you are already demanding money?’ That’s where he had an issue with the daughter and he used an iron fork he was eating with to stab her several times in the stomach following which she fell and died. The mother was inside her room hearing them.

The daughter was saying ‘Mummy, mummy Joseph has killed me, Joseph has killed me.’ As she (the mother) tried to come out, he grabbed hold of the old woman of 89 years and strangled her to death around 9pm. He was there until around 2am. He then took the key of the deceased’s car open the gate and drove out. He had earlier removed the plasma from the wall on the parlour and put it in the car along with other items.”

He said the defendant was caught by security men on the street as he tried to drive off.